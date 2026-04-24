Weather Forecast Today, April 24, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

India is expected to witness a mix of heat, humidity and scattered rainfall across major cities on April 24, 2026, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai may see partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain, while Delhi is likely to remain warm under hazy sunshine, on April 24. Chennai is expected to stay hot and humid, whereas Bengaluru and Hyderabad could witness evening showers with intermittent cloud cover. Kolkata may experience thunderstorms along with high humidity levels, while Shimla is likely to remain relatively cool with cloudy conditions. The IMD has advised residents to check local forecasts before making travel plans. Heat Wave Alert: IMD Issues Warning for Multiple States As Temperatures Rise, Check Full List.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 24

Delhi Weather Today, April 24

Chennai Weather Today, April 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 24

Kolkata Weather Today, April 24

Shimla Weather Today, April 24

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).