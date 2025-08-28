(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Weather Forecast Today, August 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
Monsoon continues to influence weather patterns across major cities on Monday, August 28, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected, according to the latest IMD forecast. Check the weather forecast for today, August 28, 2025, along with rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Bengaluru.
Socially Team Latestly| Aug 28, 2025 05:00 AM IST
- A-
- A+