Monsoon continues to influence weather patterns across major cities on Monday, August 28, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected, according to the latest IMD forecast. Mumbai faces heavy rain under a yellow alert, while Delhi may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. Bengaluru can expect one or two spells of rain or thundershowers under generally cloudy conditions, and Hyderabad is forecast for light rain or drizzle. Shimla may witness thunder with rain, while Kolkata remains generally cloudy with occasional rain or thundershowers, keeping temperatures moderate across the region. Jammu and Kashmir Rain Fury: Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Following Landslide and Heavy Rainfall That Claimed 30 Lives.

