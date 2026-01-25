The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 26-28 and cause isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region on Tuesday, January 27. The weather agency further said that a fall in minimum temperatures by three to five degrees Celsius is likely over the plains of Northwest India, including Delhi, during the next 24 hours. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru for today, January 25. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, Windy has predicted 0.6 mm to 2 cm of rain in Shimla and 0.2 to 3.88 m of rainfall in Chennai on Saturday. Delhi Rains-Weather Update: Light Rainfall and Thunderstorm Bring Slight Relief As Air Quality Improves, AQI Stands at 297 (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, January 25

Delhi Weather Today, January 25

Chennai Weather Today, January 25

win

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 25

Kolkata Weather Today, January 25

Shimla Weather Today, January 25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)