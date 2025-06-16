The weather forecast today, June 16, 2025, shows varied conditions across major Indian cities. Delhi continues to reel under heatwave conditions with temperatures nearing 39 °C and clear skies. Mumbai remains cloudy with chances of scattered thunderstorms by late night, while Chennai is hot and humid around 34 °C with no immediate rainfall. Kolkata stays warm at about 30 °C with intermittent clouds and no heatwave. Hyderabad is pleasant at 29 °C with likely evening thunderstorms. Shimla enjoys cool, dry weather at 24 °C, and Bengaluru stays comfortable around 24–25 °C with possible late-night showers. Only Delhi faces heatwave alerts; some cities may see rain. Kannur School Holiday: Educational Institutions, Including Anganwadis and Tuition Centres, To Remain Shut on June 16 As IMD Issues Red Alert for Kerala.

