Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: Rainfall and Snow Expected Across the State Until May 17; Check 7-Day Forecast Here

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The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has issued a comprehensive seven-day weather forecast for Uttarakhand, predicting a period of light to moderate rainfall and a gradual dip in temperatures across the state. While hilly districts are expected to experience consistent rain and high-altitude snowfall through mid-week, the plains will see a transition toward drier conditions by the weekend. Forecasters also warned of potential thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph in isolated pockets during the next 48 hours.

Heavy Rainfall and High-Altitude Snow (May 11-13)

The first half of the week will see active weather patterns, particularly in the higher reaches. On May 11, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Pithoragarh. Snowfall is likely in areas situated above 4,500 meters. Weather Forecast Today, May 11, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Uttarkashi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Pithoragarh Live Weather Forecast and Updates

By May 12 and 13, the intensity is expected to spread, with many hilly districts seeing rain and snowfall above 4,200 meters. During this period, the IMD has issued a warning for intense spells of rain and hailstorms in isolated places, accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph.

Transition to Scattered Showers (May 14-15)

Starting Thursday, May 14, the frequency of precipitation is expected to decrease. Rainfall and snowfall (above 4,200 meters) will likely be restricted to a few places in the hilly districts, while the plains districts of Uttarakhand may experience only very light rain at isolated spots. By Friday, May 15, the weather in the plains is expected to turn dry. However, the higher reaches of the hilly districts may still witness very light rain or snow at altitudes above 4,500 meters.

Dry Spell and Regional Outlook (May 16-17)

The weekend forecast indicates a significant clearing of the skies for the majority of the state. Most districts will experience dry weather on May 16 and 17. The only exceptions are the districts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, where isolated spots may still see very light rain or high-altitude snow.

Dehradun Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Temperature and Climatic Conditions

In the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures remained below normal in the plains and significantly below normal in the hilly regions. While no major change is expected in the immediate 24 hours, the IMD predicts that maximum temperatures will likely fall by an additional 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the following two to three days. Residents and travellers are advised to exercise caution in hilly terrains, particularly during periods of thunderstorms and lightning, and to stay updated on localised warnings from the Meteorological Centre.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).