Weather Forecast Today, May 2, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

A mix of heatwave conditions and scattered rainfall is expected across major Indian cities. In Delhi, intense heat continues with temperatures soaring near 40°C, accompanied by hazy skies and poor air quality. Mumbai is likely to see humid conditions with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of light rain, offering minor relief. Chennai will remain hot and sticky, with coastal humidity dominating the day. In Bengaluru, relatively milder weather is expected with chances of evening showers bringing brief respite. Hyderabad is set to experience high temperatures with dry heat prevailing through the day. Meanwhile, Kolkata may witness thunderstorms and intermittent rainfall, which could ease the rising heat levels. In contrast, Shimla will enjoy cooler conditions with partly cloudy skies, making it a relief from the plains’ scorching temperatures. Overall, while northern and central regions battle heatwave-like conditions, southern and eastern parts may see sporadic rainfall activity. Delhi Weather Update: Sudden Rain, Hailstorm Bring Relief Across NCR, IMD Issues Alerts (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, May 2

Delhi Weather Today, May 2

Chennai Weather Today, May 2

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 2

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 2

Kolkata Weather Today, May 2

Shimla Weather Today, May 2

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).