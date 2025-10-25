The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for today, October 25, predicting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds at isolated places in the above districts of Maharashtra on Saturday. The weather office has predicted no rain in Delhi. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to witness 0.2 to 6 and 0.2 to 7 mm of rainfall, respectively, on Friday. Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, is also projected to receive 0.2 to 2.3 mm of rain throughout the day on October 24. That said, no rainfall has been forecasted for Kolkata and Shimla for today. Weather Forecast Today, October 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

