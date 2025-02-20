A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor turned violent over a food service delay, leading to a chaotic brawl. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in Govardhanpur village when guests from the groom's side demanded immediate service, which sparked an argument with the bride's family. The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with punches and chairs being thrown. Two individuals were seriously injured and are receiving hospital treatment. The Bijnor Police have registered a case into the matter. Fight Over Rasgulla in Firozabad Wedding: Viral Video Shows Guests Exchanging Kicks and Punches During Brawl for Sweet, UP Police Respond.

Wedding Brawl in UP

थाना अफजलगढ़ पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है । आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) February 20, 2025

