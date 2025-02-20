A wedding in Shikohabad, Firozabad, turned chaotic as a dispute over Rasgulla escalated into a full-blown fight. Guests were seen exchanging kicks and punches, turning the venue into a battleground. A video of the brawl, which surfaced on social media on February 19, quickly went viral. The footage shows guests engaged in a physical altercation over the sweet dish. Police have taken note of the incident, and the Inspector in charge of Shikohabad was directed to take appropriate action. Uttar Pradesh: Man From Rajasthan Returning From Maha Kumbh Dies As Bus Catches Fire on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Firozabad.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक शिकोहाबाद को न्याय संगत कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित कर दिया गया है । — Firozabad Police (@firozabadpolice) February 19, 2025

