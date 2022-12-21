An explosion in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas led to a house collapse on December 20. Authorities reached the spot immediately and cleared the debris. However, a 55-year-old lady who was stuck in the debris died of injuries. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Delhi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Structure Collapses in Shastri Nagar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

West Bengal | A building collapsed in North 24 Parganas where 55 yrs old lady was stuck under the debris, she was later declared dead. Our personnel reported about smell of cooking gas while victim's daughter also told us about a property dispute with her uncles. Probe on: Police pic.twitter.com/0jE0cdTr4w — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)