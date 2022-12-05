In a tragic incident, a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday. According to the reports, there was no loss of life as the house was already empty. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire, and Ambulance reached the spot. Video: Three Storey Building Collapses Due to Digging Work by Builder in Ghaziabad, No Injury Reported.

Delhi Building Collapse:

#WATCH | A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar. There was no loss of life as the house was already empty. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot. (Video Source: Local, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/WLTdt8lvl8 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

