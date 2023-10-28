The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury claimed that her car was attacked by Trinmool Congress ‘goons’ on Friday, October 27. The incident took place near the Milki police outpost area in West Bengal’s Siliguri, according to Chaudhury. “Last night, I had visited the homes of party workers in Manek Chowk constituency. At around 10.45 pm, I was returning back from there. In the English Bazar area, a loud noise was heard from the back of the car. We saw that the rear glass of the car was completely smashed. Fortunately, I was not hurt, and my security caught two people there”, the latter told the news agency ANI. Telangana: Sitting BRS MLA KP Vivekananda Goud Loses Cool, Physically Attacks and Grabs BJP Candidate's Throat During Live News Debate (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury Claims TMC ‘Goons’ Attacked Her Car

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: On alleged attack on her car last night, BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury says, "Last night, I had visited the homes of party workers in Manek Chowk constituency. At around 10.45 pm, I was returning back from there. In the English Bazar area, a… pic.twitter.com/NlMy05wkBJ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)