A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal has come up with a very unique theme, the pandal is a replica of Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa tower. The Burj Khalifa replicating pandal is in Kolkata's Lake Town area. West Bengal Fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose said "Every year, we built the pandal in form of replica of iconic buildings. Earlier, we built it on the theme of Paris Opera, Kedarnath and Puri temples among others." He further said that the pandal is 145 feet tall and has special lighting arrangements to give it a majestic look in the night. Around 250 workers have built this in 2 months.

