The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member for allegedly molesting, torturing, and attempting to rape a differently-abled woman at Kalukhanra in Paschim Medinipur. Assistant Public Prosecutor, Syed Najim Habib said that the accused identified as Avijit Mondal has been sent to 3 days police custody.

Check tweet:

(13.04)

