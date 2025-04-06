While hearing a civil matter, the Supreme Court said that while a husband and wife have individual reputations, there is also something called "family reputation" and a wife is likely to be affected by anything that tends to lower her husband's reputation. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh observed while dealing with an appeal filed by Spunklane Media Private Limited (which owns the news portal 'The News Minute) against an order of the Karnataka High Court. It involved an issue as to whether a wife, by way of subsequent impleadment of her husband (as co-plaintiff), can acquire a better title in a suit to restrain media houses from publishing about a case against the husband. The apex court did not interfere with the High Court's order, which affirmed the Trial Court's decision allowing the wife to join as a party in her husband's suit against the news portal. However, the top court disposed of the appeal. ‘Up to the Government To Make Policy Calls on Such Issues’: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Social Media Ban for Children Below 13.

Spouses Share Common Family Reputation, Says Supreme Court

Wife Can Be Affected By Defamation Of Husband; Apart From Individual Reputations, Spouses Share Common Family Reputation : Supreme Court |@DebbyJain #SupremeCourt https://t.co/ZgiLJIUcHr — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)