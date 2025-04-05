On Friday, April 4, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a ban on social media for children who are below the age of 13 years. The Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih declined to pass any directions on the subject after noting that it is up to the government to make policy calls on such issues. However, the apex court granted the petitioner liberty to approach the Central government with a representation on the concerns raised in the plea. The counsel representing the petitioner, a not-for-profit organisation called the Zep Foundation, argued against unrestricted social media access for young children. The counsel also contended that such unchecked access to social media would violate the fundamental rights of children under Article 21 (right to life, which includes the right to health and dignity) of the Constitution of India. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Approaches Supreme Court Against Waqf Amendment Bill.

SC Refuses PIL Seeking Social Media Ban for Children Below 13

