The Delhi High Court recently issued a criminal contempt of court notice to an Australia-based woman for abusing a judge. The Indian woman who is living in Australia allegedly used derogatory language against a judge and the court while being logged in through virtual conferencing (VC). The alleged incident occurred on January 10, when the woman, identified as Anita Kumari Gupta, who was logged into the court through VC, reportedly used profane language against the court and the judge, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, when a date was issued in her matter, and the next case was taken up. "How Could Item No 11 Be Taken Before Item No. 10… Ye saali kya kar rahi hai? (What is she doing?) What the f*** is going on in this court," the woman said during the hearing. 'This Is Absolutely Pathetic': Delhi High Court Pulls Up Civic Authorities for Failing To Address Flooding and Waterlogging Issues in National Capital.

HC on Woman Abusing Judge

"What the f*** is going on in this court": Delhi High Court issues contempt of court notice to Australia based woman for abusing judge Read full story here: https://t.co/aoEAIerOs9 pic.twitter.com/n0rjSPGzfl — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)