The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 10, pulled up the civic authorities of the national capital for their failure to address the issue of flooding and waterlogging in certain areas of the city. The high court bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora observed that the drainage system has totally collapsed in Delhi. The court also noted that the sewage lines are broken, and once the rainwater gets mixed with the sewage system, it leads to reverse flow. "This is absolutely pathetic. These agencies will have to wake up. Every monsoon you see the famous photograph of the Minto Road with the bus drowned there. People cannot even step out of their homes to reach the court. This is happening in the New Delhi area," the bench stated. Delhi High Court Asks YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh To Delete Tweets Against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

HC on Flooding and Waterlogging

