The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that a woman consenting to be in the company of a man can never be the basis to infer that she had consented to have a sexual relationship with him, Bar and Bench reported. The observation was done pertaining to a case of a man named Sanjay Malik accused of raping a Czech national. The court denied bail to Malik in the rape case. Minor Girl Allowed To Terminate Pregnancy by Delhi High Court Even As Her Father Fails To Complete Consent Formalities.

Woman in Company of Man Not a Consent for Sexual Relation:

