The Delhi High Court recently allowed a minor girl to terminate her pregnancy even as her father failed to come forward to sign the consent form. The High Court has allowed the 16-year-old minor girl to undergo medical termination of pregnancy. Earlier, the girl's father had given his consent in the court for the procedure however, he was absent when the court announced the verdict. The court announced its order keeping in mind that there were only two or three days left for the minor to complete 24 weeks of pregnancy, reports Live Law. During its verdict, the court said that it would be "totally inappropriate and improper" to allow the minor victim to give birth and raise a child after knowing that she herself is an adolescent and mentally and physically unprepared. Delhi High Court Allows Termination of 25-Week Pregnancy of Minor Victim of Sexual Assault.

Delhi High Court Allows Minor To Terminate Pregnancy

Delhi High Court Allows Minor To Terminate Pregnancy, Even As Father Fails To Come Forward To Sign Consent Form

