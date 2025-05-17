Mumbai-based doctor-turned-travel vlogger Navankur Chaudhary, popularly known as “Yatri Doctor,” has denied allegations linking him to espionage activities following the arrest of fellow YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (alias Jyoti Rani) for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In a video statement from Ireland, where he is currently travelling, Chaudhary called the accusations “completely baseless” and expressed willingness to cooperate with any official investigation. “Let me return to India. If the NIA or any agency finds me guilty, I’m ready to face the consequences,” he said. His remarks come amid rising social media speculation after Malhotra, who runs the YouTube channel Travel with Jo, was accused of sharing sensitive military information with ISI handlers during her 2023 visit to Pakistan under the pretext of creating travel content. Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?

Yatri Doctor Aka Navankur Chaudhary Embroiled in Controversy

Picture uploaded by Jyoti Malhotra on 22 March 2025. Location: Pakistan High Commission. Two other vloggers/YouTubers also appear in the photo: Yatri Doctor and Jasbir Singh Mahal. It appears the Pakistan High Commission had organized a meet-up for Indian influencers. Was the… pic.twitter.com/gEO3C1MpKl — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 17, 2025

Yatri Doctor Aka Navankur Chaudhary Responds to Espionage Claims

Ye Yatri Doctor to abhi se darne laga bechara 😂😂 Waise ye saboot ki baat kar raha hai to sabse bada saboot yahi hai ki bc tu Pakistan gaya tha.........sada koi pakistan jaega hi kyun waha hai kya .....#JyotiMalhotra #Thuglife pic.twitter.com/urUgL1KnZ7 — Ashutosh (@Ashutosh1274) May 17, 2025

Yatri Doctor Aka Navankur Chaudhary Denies Espionage Claims

Yatri Doctor Responds to Espionage Claims (Photo Credits: Instagram/@navankurchaudhary)

