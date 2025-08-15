Passengers aboard the Lucknow Junction–Barauni Express (15204) were shocked when a low AC complaint led to a bizarre discovery—316 whisky bottles hidden in an AC-2 tier duct. The stash, worth nearly 57 litres, included Officer’s Choice and After Dark Blue whisky, allegedly smuggled by coach attendant Ashish Kumar to Bihar, where liquor is banned. The bottles, wrapped in paper, were crammed above berths 32 and 34, blocking airflow. Alerted at Burhwal Junction, GRP and RPF teams seized the “treasure” at Basti station, a moment captured in viral videos. Ashish, from Khagaria, admitted to regularly hiding liquor in ducts and selling it at double price in Bihar. He was booked under Section 60 of the Excise Act and sent to jail. Bihar Cops Caught Planting Liquor to Frame Innocent Man in Muzaffarpur; Probe Ordered After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

316 Whisky Bottles Found in Train AC Duct, Attendant Held

A train attendant Ashish Kumar who helps from Khagaria in Bihar has been arrested on the charge of smuggling 316 bottles of whisky. He admitted to regularly smuggling liquor from UP to Bihar - a dry state. Story by @arvindcTOI pic.twitter.com/j5wn3Kag8Z — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 15, 2025

