A shocking case of police misconduct has surfaced from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where CCTV footage exposed cops allegedly planting liquor to falsely frame a man. Sanjeev Kumar from Ratnauli village was arrested on June 21, around 9 PM, and later taken to Amarkh Chowk. The viral footage shows police pulling a liquor bag from their vehicle and hanging it on Sanjeev’s bike. He was then jailed under false charges. After the footage went viral, DIG Tirhut Chandan Kumar Kushwaha summoned SSP Kota Kiran Kumar and Rural SP, ordering an immediate investigation into the disgraceful act. Liquor Smuggling in Bihar: Police ‘Arrest’ Horse Carrying Liquor As Smuggler Flees in West Champaran, Investigation Underway.

बिहार में पुलिस की चालबाज़ी का खुलासा: CCTV में पकड़ी गई 'शराब फंसाने' की साज़िश! बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर से पुलिस की शर्मनाक हरकत सामने आई है। मनियारी थाना क्षेत्र के रतनौली निवासी संजीव कुमार को पुलिस ने कथित तौर पर झूठे शराब मामले में फंसाकर जेल भेज दिया। वायरल CCTV फुटेज में… pic.twitter.com/fWI75TNrJ0 — AajTak (@aajtak) July 1, 2025

