Suhail Ansari, a Delhi-based Yoga instructor, has come forward with a public apology following accusations of inappropriately touching female students in his social media videos. Ansari, recognised for participating in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and holding several international Yoga awards, addressed the allegations. In a statement released on Instagram dated March 29, Ansari expressed his regret over the videos, clarifying that he never intended to offend anyone. He assured that any content found objectionable by viewers would be promptly removed from his social media channels. Noida Shocker: Man Riding Pillion on Bike Touches Woman Inappropriately, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

Suhail Ansari Accused of Inappropriate Conduct

Suhail Ansari Issues Apology

