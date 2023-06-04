While the safety of women is an urgent and serious problem, and governments of both state and centre are working towards ensuring security for women, a youth was caught on camera molesting a woman on Noida roads. The CCTV camera on the street recorded the video wherein a man riding a pillion on a bike could be seen touching a woman walking on the road inappropriately. The video shows the bike rider stopping the two-wheeler near the two women, and the man behind him touches the woman and escapes the spot. The incident reportedly occurred on June 2 at around 8 am in Sector 62 of Noida. Karnataka: Woman Slaps Eve-Teaser Inside Bus in Mandya, Video Surfaces Online.

Man Riding Pillion on Bike Touches Woman Inappropriately

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)