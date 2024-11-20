Zee News AI Exit Poll 2024 predicts a neck-and-neck battle in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, with a slight edge to the JMM-led INDIA Bloc. According to the post-poll survey, the BJP-led NDA is likely to secure 36-41 seats, while the JMM and allies could bag 39-44 seats, leaving 0-3 seats for others. Jharkhand's 82-seat assembly witnessed polling in two phases, with Phase 1 on November 13 and Phase 2 today, November 20. As of 5 PM, the Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 67.59 per cent in Phase 2, compared to 64.86 per cent in Phase 1. With vote counting scheduled for November 23, will the actual results mirror these projections, or will they spring a surprise? Jharkhand Exit Poll Result 2024 by Peoples Pulse: BJP-Led NDA Alliance Poised for Majority, JMM Trails; Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

Zee News AI Exit Poll 2024 for Jharkhand

