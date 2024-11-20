The Peoples Pulse Exit Poll for Jharkhand's 2024 Assembly elections has projected a clear path for the BJP-led NDA alliance to secure a majority. The BJP is projected to win 42-48 seats, with its ally AJSU Party expected to add 2-5 seats, giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 82-member assembly. Meanwhile, the JMM, part of the INDIA bloc, may secure 16-23 seats, with Congress trailing at 8-14 seats. The polls were held in two phases, with Phase 1 on November 13 and Phase 2 on November 20, recording a 67.59 per cent voter turnout in Phase 2, up from 64.86 per cent in Phase 1. The final vote counting will take place on November 23. With results scheduled for November 23, will the exit polls accurately reflect the people's choice, or is there room for surprises? JVC Exit Poll for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Survey Predicts Majority for BJP-Led NDA in Jharkhand As India Alliance Closes In, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Result 2024 by Peoples Pulse

Peoples Pulse Exit Poll 2024: The BJP-led NDA alliance is set to take power in Jharkhand! Magic number: 41 BJP (NDA): 42-48 seats , AJSU (NDA): 2-5 seats , JMM (INDIA): 16-23 seats , Congress (INDIA): 8-14 seats #JharkhandElections2024 #ExitPoll #BJPNDA #JMM #jharkhand pic.twitter.com/xeTOnYb9ZF — Peoples Pulse (@PulsePeoples) November 20, 2024

