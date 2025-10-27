The Rashtra Janata Party (RJD) expelled 27 party leaders, including two sitting and 4 former MLAs, for indulging in "anti-party activities" on Monday, October 27. According to a party statement issued on Monday evening, the expelled leaders, including the MLAs, have also been suspended from the party's primary membership. The expelled sitting MLAs include Chhote Lal Rai from Parsa and Mo Kamran from Govindpur, while the former MLAs are Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav, and Anil Yadav. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Leaders Mock Grand Alliance As Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face.

