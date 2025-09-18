Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 is underway today, September 18. Amid the voting, the Congress-supported National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has accused the administration of "vote chori". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Choudhary shared a video and asked, "Is ABVP colluding with the Delhi University administration to steal votes?". In the video, NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary said that blue ink has been put against Aryan Maan's name on the EVMs. Mann, an MA Library Science student, is the ABVP's nominee for the President's post. She further claimed that cheating is taking place in EVMs in Hansraj College, Kirodimal College, etc. DUSU Elections 2025: Bollywood-Backed Flashy Campaigns and Luxury Cars Steal the Spotlight.

Is ABVP Colluding With the Delhi University Administration To Steal Votes? Asks Joslyn Nandita Choudhary

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

