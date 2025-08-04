Kalyan Banerjee has stepped down as the Chief Whip of the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha shortly after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appointed Abhishek Banerjee as the acting leader of the party in the House today, August 4. The decision was announced following a virtual meeting chaired by the TMC supremo with all party MPs. Mamata, in a post on X, cited Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s ongoing medical treatment as the reason for appointing Abhishek temporarily. She conveyed her prayers for Sudip’s recovery and acknowledged his parliamentary expertise. Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over derogatory remarks made by fellow MP Mahua Moitra during a podcast where she called him a "pig" and accused the party of inaction despite multiple complaints. TMC Organisation Reshuffle: Abhishek Banerjee Named Leader of Trinamool’s Parliamentary Team in Lok Sabha; Kalyan Banerjee Steps Down as Chief Whip.

Kalyan Banerjee Quits as TMC Chief Whip

#Breaking: #TMC MP #KalyanBanerjee quits from the position of chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha minutes after party supremo #MamataBanerjee held a meeting with party MPs. Kalyan Banerjee expressed his displeasure over recent comments made by a party MP on him & claimed… — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) August 4, 2025

Abhishek Banerjee Named Acting Lok Sabha Leader

I convened a virtual meeting today with all @AITCofficial MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Given that our Lok Sabha leader, Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, is unwell and undergoing medical treatment, the MPs have unanimously decided to entrust Shri Abhishek Banerjee with… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 4, 2025

