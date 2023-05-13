The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. As per the initial trends, the Congress party is leading on 108 seats while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing behind with 80 seats. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal-Secular is leading on 15 seats while others are leading on 2 seats. However, the final results of the Vidhan Sabha polls in Karnataka are awaited and will be declared by the election commission. Karnataka Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress And JDS in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Congress Leading in Karnataka As BJP Trails

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)