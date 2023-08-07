As part of the tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his fifth death anniversary, the ruling DMK held a peace march in Chennai on Monday, August 7. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led DMK's peace march to Karunanidhi Memorial in Marina Beach. M Karunanidhi, who served as Tamil Nadu CM for almost two decades over five terms between 1969 and 2011, died on 7 August 2018 at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after a series of prolonged, age-related illnesses. Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Government Proposes Pen Monument in Chennai To Honour Muthuvel Karunanidhi’s Contribution to Tamil Literature.

MK Stalin Leads DMK's Peace March in Chennai on M Karunanidhi Death Anniversary 2023:

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and other DMK leaders carry out a peace march to Karunanidhi Memorial in Marina Beach, on the 5th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/xkig2Nymap — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

