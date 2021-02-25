Mamata Banerjee Travels on Electric Scooter to Protest Against Fuel Price Hike, Watch Video

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travels on an electric scooter in Kolkata as a mark of protest against rising fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/q1bBM9Dtua — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

There was demonetisation, fuel prices are rising. Modi government is selling everything in the country. From BSNL to Coal everything in the country is being sold. This is an anti-people, anti-youth, anti-farmer government: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/03uIWRSzJ8 pic.twitter.com/RtsqHGSIAs — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

