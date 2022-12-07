Counting of votes for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to start at 8 am. The State Election Commission said the poll percentage was around 50.47 per cent at 5.30 pm when the polling ended. The live streaming of the MCD election results can be tracked on the YouTube channel of Aaj Tak in Hindi. Aaj Tak-Axis My India poll has predicted 149-171 of 250 wards for the AAP, while the saffron party is expected to win 69-91 seats and Congress 3-7. Those interested can watch the live streaming of MCD election results below. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Winners List: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls.

Watch Counting of Votes For MCD Election Results 2022 on Aaj Tak in Hindi:

