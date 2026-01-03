Hyderabad, January 3: Sudhir Reddy, the son of Jammalamadugu BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy, was arrested by police on Saturday after testing positive for narcotics during a targeted raid in Nanakramguda. The operation was conducted by Telangana’s specialized EAGLE force in coordination with Narsingi police. Following a tip-off regarding drug consumption in the area, officials apprehended Reddy and another individual. Subsequent medical tests confirmed the presence of marijuana in his system. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections and shifted Reddy to a de-addiction center for further observation. This incident has sparked significant political discussion across Andhra Pradesh, given Adinarayana Reddy's prominence as a senior leader. Police stated that investigations are ongoing to identify broader links within the local drug network and to determine the source of the prohibited substances. Hyderabad Drug Bust: Telangana’s EAGLE and Cyberabad Police Bust Drug Racket Operating From Kompally Restaurant; 6 Arrested, Including Owner (See Pic)

