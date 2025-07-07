Naveen Patnaik Health Update: BJD Chief Discharged After Successful Spine Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai (See Pic)

Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik was discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on July 7 following successful cervical spine surgery. Patnaik underwent the procedure on June 22 to treat cervical arthritis, coordinated by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakant Panda.

Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik was discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on July 7 following successful cervical spine surgery. Patnaik underwent the procedure on June 22 to treat cervical arthritis, coordinated by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakant Panda. After being moved from the ICU to a private room on June 25, his recovery progressed smoothly. Doctors confirmed his health is now stable, allowing for his discharge. Patnaik is expected to return to Odisha shortly. Naveen Patnaik Health Update: BJD President Successfully Undergoes Cervical Arthritis Surgery in Mumbai, To Remain Under Observation for 2 Days.

