Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik successfully underwent cervical arthritis surgery in Mumbai recently. According to the news agency IANS, the procedure, led by Dr. Ramakanta Panda, was completed without complications. It is also learnt that Naven Patnaik will remain under observation for two days. Further updates on his recovery are expected soon. Delhi: BJD Leaders Offer Prayers at Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas for Naveen Patnaik’s Speedy Recovery Ahead of His Surgery.

Naveen Patnaik Successfully Undergoes Surgery

#BREAKING: BJD President Naveen Patnaik successfully underwent cervical arthritis surgery in Mumbai. The procedure, led by Dr. Ramakanta Panda, was completed without complications. Patnaik will remain under observation for two days, with further updates on his recovery expected… pic.twitter.com/k2TYr9ArBJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)