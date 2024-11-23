Nitesh Rane of BJP is currently leading in the Kankavli seat as the counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is underway. Sandesh Parkar of Shiv Sena (UBT) is currently in second place, the EC data showed. There is a difference of 30437 votes between the two candidates as of 11:45 am. The Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 will be declared shortly. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: BJP-Led MahaYuti Heading Towards Landslide Victory, MVA Far Behind.

Nitesh Rane Takes Monster Lead in Early Trends from Kankavli

Nitesh Rane Takes Monster Lead in Early Trends from Kankavli (Photo Credits: EC)

