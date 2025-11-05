Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dropped the "H Files" during a press conference today, November 5, alleging that the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections were "stolen." Gandhi claimed, "We have the word 'H' Files and this is about how an entire state has been stolen…We suspected that this is not happening in individual constituencies, but at the state level and at the national level." He added that Congress candidates had reported irregularities and discrepancies, prompting a detailed investigation into Haryana’s results. Gandhi highlighted that exit polls had predicted a Congress victory, yet postal votes deviated from actual voting for the first time in the state’s history, raising serious concerns. He further said, "When I first saw this information that you are going to see, I struggled to believe it. I was in shock… I told the team to cross-check multiple times." Emphasising the importance of accountability, Gandhi addressed the youth, stating, "I want the young people, GenZ of India, to understand this clearly because this is about your future…We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress’s landslide victory into a loss." He also pointed to video evidence of Chief Minister Nayab Saini’s reactions and the "vyavastha" just two days after the elections, suggesting irregularities. He framed the press conference as a call for accountability, questioning the Election Commission and India’s democratic process, claiming his revelations are backed by "100% proof." Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe at PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Alleges ‘He Would Do Anything for Votes’.

Rahul Gandhi Vote Chori Press Conference Live Streaming

Rahul Gandhi Drops ‘H Files’ at Press Conference

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "We have the word 'H' Files and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this is not happening in individual constituencies, but at the state level and at the national level. We got a lot of complaints… pic.twitter.com/uajSO3ngDg — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

Exit Polls vs Postal Votes: Rahul Gandhi Flags Haryana Voting Irregularities

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "All (exit) polls pointed to a Congress victory (in Haryana)...The other things that was surprising to us that for the first time in Haryana's electoral history ever, postal votes were different than the actual voting...This had… pic.twitter.com/oUCMLzqxkL — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

‘We Have 100% Proof’: Rahul Gandhi Questions Election Commission

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "...I want the young people, GenZ of India to understand this clearly because this is about your future...I am questioning the EC, democractic process in India so I am doing it with 100% proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was… pic.twitter.com/i5RatGOVhi — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

