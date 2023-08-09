Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while participating in discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, hit out at the Modi government over the Manipur violence. In his speech in lower house of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi alleged the Modi government "murdered India in Manipur". "They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur," the Congress leader remarked on August 9. Rahul Gandhi Speech in Lok Sabha Today: Congress Leader to Speak in Lower House From 12 Noon on No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Ruling Party of Killing India in Manipur

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur." pic.twitter.com/u0ROyHpNRL — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

