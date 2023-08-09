Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informed on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi would address the Parliament over the no-confidence motion today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon, he added. It was widely believed that Rahul Gandhi would start the Lok Sabha debate on Tuesday, but Gaurav Gogoi, who submitted the motion of no confidence against the Modi government last week, did so, inviting massive criticism from the ruling BJP. No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha Today: PM Narendra Modi Chairs BJP Parliamentary Meeting (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Speech in Lok Sabha Today

"Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon," says Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ANI#NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/2ztOXUrRbp — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

