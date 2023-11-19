While addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Dausa region, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress party will provide Rs 10,000 to the women in the state if elected to power again. “Congress will transfer Rs 10,000 per year in the bank accounts of women of Rajasthan. Cylinders will be worth Rs 500 once the Congress government is formed”, he stated. Gandhi further listed the achievements of his government saying, “We have made English schools in the whole of Rajasthan. PM Narendra Modi cancelled the Old Pension Scheme. We have implemented it in Rajasthan, and lakhs of people have benefited from it.” Rahul Gandhi Hails Ashok Gehlot-Led Rajasthan Government’s Scheme for Gig Workers, Says ‘It Will Provide Financial Security to Workers of Gig Economy’.

Congress Will Give Rs 10,000 to Women in Rajasthan, Says Rahul Gandhi

