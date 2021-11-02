Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came out in support of Virat Kohli on rape threats to Indian Cricket captain's nine-month-old daughter. The Congress leader said that the people who had given rape threats were filled with hate. Gandhi in a tweet said, "Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team." Notably, rape threats were given to Kohli's daughter after he came in support of Mohhamed Shami following India's defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Tweet By Rahul Gandhi:

Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2021

