Siddaramaiah To Resign Today at 3 PM, Says Karnataka Minister HK Patil; DK Shivakumar To Be Made New CM (Watch Video)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign today at 3:00 PM, as confirmed by State Minister H.K. Patil following a high-profile breakfast meeting at the 'Kaveri' residence in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah announced that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will be appointed as the new Chief Minister, formalising a major leadership transition in the state.
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Political developments in Karnataka escalated significantly today, May 28, following a high-profile breakfast meeting at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence, "Kaveri". State Minister H.K. Patil confirmed that Siddaramaiah announced his decision to step down from the top post. "Chief Minister will resign at 3 o'clock. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will make DK Shivakumar the new CM, he will become the CM," said HK Patil after CM Siddaramaiah's breakfast meeting in Bengaluru. DK Shivakumar Touches Siddaramaiah’s Feet, Seeks His Blessings at Breakfast Meeting As Karnataka Braces for Imminent Leadership Transition (See Pics).
Chief Minister Will Resign at 3, Says Karnataka Minister HK Patil
"Chief Minister will resign at 3 o'clock. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will make DK Shivakumar the new CM, he will become the CM," says Karnataka Minister HK Patil after CM Siddaramaiah's breakfast meeting in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/AM047LFCsN
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026
'Siddaramaiah Said That We Will Make DK Shivakumar the New CM'
#WATCH | Bengaluru: After CM Siddaramaiah's breakfast meeting, Karnataka Minister HK Patil says, "Chief Minister will resign at 3 o'clock. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will make DK Shivakumar the new CM, he will become the CM." pic.twitter.com/98GpGGFn1R
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).