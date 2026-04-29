INDIA

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by P-Marq: DMK Alliance Ahead With 125-145 Seats, AIADMK Struggles; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

The P-MARQ exit poll gives 125-145 seats to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, 65-85 to the AIADMK, and 16-26 to Vijay’s TVK, with others getting 1-6 seats. Others are seen winning 1–6 seats. The estimate places TVK+ as a notable new entrant but still well short of challenging the top two alliances in seat count.

Published: Apr 29, 2026 07:45 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by P-Marq: DMK Alliance Ahead With 125-145 Seats, AIADMK Struggles; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions
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TruLY Score by LatestLY

The P-MARQ exit poll gives 125-145 seats to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, 65-85 to the AIADMK, and 16-26 to Vijay’s TVK, with others getting 1-6 seats. Others are seen winning 1–6 seats. The estimate places TVK+ as a notable new entrant but still well short of challenging the top two alliances in seat count. The projection suggests DMK+ retains a strong grip on power while ADMK+ struggles to mount a credible opposition. Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by P-Marq: 

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (P-Marq), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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