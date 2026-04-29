Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by P-Marq: DMK Alliance Ahead With 125-145 Seats, AIADMK Struggles; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions
The P-MARQ exit poll gives 125-145 seats to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, 65-85 to the AIADMK, and 16-26 to Vijay’s TVK, with others getting 1-6 seats. Others are seen winning 1–6 seats. The estimate places TVK+ as a notable new entrant but still well short of challenging the top two alliances in seat count.
The P-MARQ exit poll gives 125-145 seats to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, 65-85 to the AIADMK, and 16-26 to Vijay’s TVK, with others getting 1-6 seats. Others are seen winning 1–6 seats. The estimate places TVK+ as a notable new entrant but still well short of challenging the top two alliances in seat count. The projection suggests DMK+ retains a strong grip on power while ADMK+ struggles to mount a credible opposition. Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by P-Marq:
According to P-Marq, DMK+ will have 125-145 seats, with AIADMK trailing with 65-85, while TVK will make slight impact with 16-26 seats.
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— Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) April 29, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).