Soon after Sanjay Raut's 'Traitorship Day' remark, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitish Rane made a counterattack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Rane said Uddhav Thackeray celebrates his birthday on June 27; hence, that day should be declared as "International Traitors Day". "There no bigger traitor than Uddhav Thackeray'. 'He betrayed his father's ideology, betrayed Hindutva, betrayed the people of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP," said Rane. 'International Traitors Day': Mumbai Police Warn Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, NCP Against Disturbing Law and Order.

BJP MLA Nitish Rane on Uddhav Thackeray:

Uddhav Thackeray celebrates his birthday on 27th July. There is no bigger traitor than him. He is one such traitor who betrayed his father's ideology, betrayed Hindutva, betrayed Marathis, Devendra Fadnavis and BJP...That is why, 27th July should be declared "International… pic.twitter.com/Q9awZ9Mjht — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

