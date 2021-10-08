After Tata Sons win the bid to acquire national carrier Air India, Ratan Tata share a note tweeting 'Welcome Back, Air India'. In the post, Ratan Tata says The Tata group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, It will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group's presence in the aviation industry.

Here is the Full Note:

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

