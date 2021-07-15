Singer and television personality Rahul Vaidya’s dulhaniya is having the time of her life. Bride-to-be Disha Parmar flaunted beautiful bridal mehendi design with her fans and followers on Instagram. Disha and Rahul’s mehndi ceremony took place on July 14. They will be tying the knot on July 16, Friday. Disha Parmar Ethnic Wear Style File: From Sequin Lehenga to Chikankari Salwar Suit; 7 Times the Telly Diva Gave Us Traditional Outfit Goals.

Check Out Disha Parmar's Beautiful Pics From Her Mehendi Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Meet The Cuties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)