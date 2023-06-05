XXX and Gandii Baat fame actress Aabha Paul is a popular face on social media courtesy of her bold and sultry avatar. The social media personality is known for her titillating photos and videos on Instagram. In one of the recent posts, Aabha Paul flaunted her sexy cleavage in a white lace bodysuit while posing in a bathtub. She has gone for a wet hair look as she glares into the camera seductively. Earlier, the XXX web series star had taken the social media by storm with her almost-naked and semi-naked shots that left very little to the imagination.

Aabha Paul, XXX Actress, Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in White Lace Bodysuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial)

