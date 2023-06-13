OTT platforms are pushing boundaries with their bold storylines and tackling taboo subjects, and one such show, Gandii Baat, delves into the realm of eroticism in rural India. However, the series, available for streaming on ALT Balaji, is facing criticism due to its controversial poster. Twitter users have raised concerns about the thumbnail for the show's sixth season, which depicts a woman dressed in vibrant Indian attire striking a shush pose, with a lotus positioned near her waist and two peacocks on either side. Some netizens have pointed out the striking resemblance to Goddess Lakshmi, who is traditionally depicted seated on a lotus. Ektaa Kapoor Becomes Only Indian To Make In The 40 Most Influential Women in International Film.

The poster's resemblance to the revered deity has sparked a backlash, with a section of netizens accusing the show's creators of mocking and disrespecting Goddess Lakshmi through the imagery used. The controversy surrounding the poster has ignited a heated debate about artistic representation, cultural sensitivity, and the portrayal of religious symbols in the media.

Check Out The Tweets Here:

Alt Balaji एकता कपूर का है, नाम में ही बालाजी विराजमान हैं, लेकिन काम बिलकुल उलटे हैं, इसमें एक तरह से सॉफ्ट पोर्न परोसा जाता है, उस से भी मन नहीं भरा तो लक्ष्मी जी जैसा मिलता जुलता थंबनेल क्रिएट कर दिया, कमल के फूल पर एक गन्दी सी औरत को बैठा दिया, क्या सिर्फ मुझे ये आपत्तिजनक लग… pic.twitter.com/atIiIpboa3 — Nitin Shukla 🇮🇳 (@nshuklain) June 13, 2023

These are the woke people they never miss a chance to defame only one relegion to make bollywoodia gang happy https://t.co/rCURZRI6iU — vivek prashar (@prasharvivek42) June 13, 2023

गंध मचा रखा है इस एकता कपूर ने समाज को बर्बाद करने का ठेका ले लिया है जैसे मगर इसके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं , 7/6/20 की पार्टी दिशा सालियान की हत्या , सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की निर्मम हत्या , सभी संदिग्ध उसके घर जाते दिखे ... दाल में काला या पूरी दाल काली , दोस्त कौन उसकी ??? — Sumedha (@iamsushant_21) June 13, 2023

#boycottAltBalaji एक ही इलाज है इन बाजारू औरत एकता कपूर जैसों का बहिष्कार — Devendra K Rahangdale🇮🇳 (@Devendr40887005) June 13, 2023

